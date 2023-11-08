Niharica Raizada ventures into Malayalam cinema with ‘Aadrika’

IB71 and Sooryavanshi fame Niharica Raizada is all set to make her Malayalam debut and dreams about getting blessings from Mohanlal and Mammootty for her debut. Niharica Raizada will be seen foraying in Malayalam cinema with a thriller titled ‘Aadrika’, also starring Donovan Wodehouse.

In a recent media interaction, the enthusiastic Raizada expressed her elation, emphasizing her aspiration to work across diverse Indian languages. “I have always said that I wanted to film in every language in India,” she shared. “So, finally, I am debuting in Malayalam, and I am thrilled.”

‘Aadrika’ stands as a testament to the unity of the nation, reflecting a collaboration that transcends regional boundaries. Raizada underlined the film’s unique amalgamation of talent, stating, “The team is excellent, encompassing a Pan-Indian spirit. We have a Bengali director, a Tamil Director of Photography, and Hindi artists making their mark in Malayalam cinema.”

What makes this venture even more special is Raizada’s heartfelt desire to seek blessings from the stalwarts of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal, and Mammootty. She conveyed this sentiment by sharing a snapshot from the shoot, captioned with, “Taking blessings from the Kings @mammootty and @mohanlal.”

The film is helmed by Bengali director Abhijit Adhya and Jayakumar Thangavel is the DOP of the movie.

As the curtains rise on this exciting venture, one can only anticipate the magic that this Pan-Indian collaboration will bring to the silver screen, uniting the essence of India’s diverse cultural tapestry in the realm of storytelling.