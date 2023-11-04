NTR Jr fan pays tribute by building a home with customised bricks

Ain’t no denying that Man of Masses NTR Jr enjoys a massive fandom owing to his humble personality and brilliant on-screen performances. The celebrated actor has an illustrious career spanning decades to his credit. Currently busy working on his highly anticipated upcoming magnum opus ‘Devara’, his journey from a regional superstar to a globally recognised figure speaks volumes about his extraordinary acting prowess and solid screen presence.
With fans’ excitement being at an all-time high ahead of his next, a really sweet gesture by one of Man of Masses NTR Jr followers has got the internet abuzz. Taking to social media, a fan of the actor from Kurnool shared a picture of his home being constructed with bricks being customised on order by NTR Jr’s initials for his new home. This Indeed comes as a heartwarming tribute that encapsulates the actor’s indomitable presence in the hearts of his fans.
Kurnool City & Dt@tarak9999— MadhuYadav (jr.NTR) Kurnool (@MadhuYadavTarak) November 3, 2023
ఒక అభిమాని తన ఇంటి కోసం NTR అనే పేరు గల ఇటికలను తన ఇల్లు నిర్మాణం కోసం కావాలని తెప్పించుకున్నాడు
ఇటువంటి అభిమానులు చాలా అరుదుగా ఉంటారు రాయలసీమలో #JaiNTR #ManOfMassesNTR pic.twitter.com/ZtOG35VSYt
Meanwhile, speaking of the much awaited ‘Devara’, Man of Masses NTR Jr has headed to Goa with co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to complete a new schedule which includes a situational song. Directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, ‘Devara’ is a two-part epic. ‘Devara’ Part I is slated to hit the screens pan India on April 5, 2024.