NTR Jr fan pays tribute by building a home with customised bricks

Ain’t no denying that Man of Masses NTR Jr enjoys a massive fandom owing to his humble personality and brilliant on-screen performances. The celebrated actor has an illustrious career spanning decades to his credit. Currently busy working on his highly anticipated upcoming magnum opus ‘Devara’, his journey from a regional superstar to a globally recognised figure speaks volumes about his extraordinary acting prowess and solid screen presence.

With fans’ excitement being at an all-time high ahead of his next, a really sweet gesture by one of Man of Masses NTR Jr followers has got the internet abuzz. Taking to social media, a fan of the actor from Kurnool shared a picture of his home being constructed with bricks being customised on order by NTR Jr’s initials for his new home. This Indeed comes as a heartwarming tribute that encapsulates the actor’s indomitable presence in the hearts of his fans.

Meanwhile, speaking of the much awaited ‘Devara’, Man of Masses NTR Jr has headed to Goa with co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor to complete a new schedule which includes a situational song. Directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram, ‘Devara’ is a two-part epic. ‘Devara’ Part I is slated to hit the screens pan India on April 5, 2024.