NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan-starrer ‘Devara Part 1’ to release on Oct 10

The upcoming film ‘Devara Part 1’ which stars ‘RRR’ sensation NTR Jr, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Janhvi Kapoor, has locked its release date.

By Agency News Desk
The upcoming film ‘Devara Part 1’ which stars ‘RRR’ sensation NTR Jr, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Janhvi Kapoor, has locked its release date. The film, helmed by Koratala Siva, is set to release on October 10, 2024 in cinemas. The film also marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor.

On Friday, NTR Jr took to his X, erstwhile Twitter, and shared the release date of the film along with a new poster from the movie. He wrote in the caption, “#Devara Part 1 releasing on 10.10.24”.

The poster features him in an intense fight sequence with the backdrop of a huge mountain adorned with signs of Lord Shiva.

‘Devara’ will unfold in two parts. The magnum opus is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film’s music is orchestrated by Anirudh Ravichander, and the cinematography is handled by R Rathnavelu.

