scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

NTR Jr wishes Saif Ali Khan a happy birthday as he unveils poster from 'Devara'

NTR Jr who is known for 'RRR', sent birthday wishes to Saif Ali Khan. Wishing him, NTR Jr shared a poster of Saif from their film 'Devara'.

By Agency News Desk
NTR Jr wishes Saif Ali Khan a happy birthday as he unveils poster from 'Devara'
NTR Jr - Saif Ali Khan - Devara _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor NTR Jr who is known for ‘RRR’, took to his social media on Wednesday to send birthday wishes to actor Saif Ali Khan. Wishing the actor, NTR Jr shared a poster of Saif from their upcoming film ‘Devara’.

‘Devara’ marks the Telugu debut of Saif. The poster features Saif in an intense look with long curly hair and thick stubble, sporting a black shirt. It also reveals Saif’s character’s name: Bhaira.

In the poster, Saif is against the backdrops of a water body and hills. NTR Jr wrote in the caption: “Happy Birthday Saif sir.”

Jr NTR will be reuniting with Koratala Siva for the film after ‘Janatha Garage’. Jr NTR has had a stellar year professionally. Saif Ali Khan was last seen in ‘Adipurush’, co-starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.

‘Devara’ is directed by Koratala Siva, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. The film is slated to release on April 5, 2024. The film’s music is done by Anirudh Ravichander with R. Rathnavelu being the cinematographer. Subu Cyril is onboard as the Head of Art with Sreekar Prasad serving as the Editor.

The film also marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu industry.

Pic. Sourcejrntr
6
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple AirTag helps woman to find stolen bike: Report
Next article
Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao are candidly captured as they have a fun time on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill
This May Also Interest You
News

Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao are candidly captured as they have a fun time on Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill

Technology

Apple AirTag helps woman to find stolen bike: Report

News

As Ben Affleck turns 51, life seems perfect for him

News

Christopher Nolan’s longest collaborators Cillian Murphy misses being cast in ‘Interstellar’

News

Mohit Raina on Anupam Kher: 'You learn from a senior just by observing them'

News

Alec Baldwin may face manslaughter charges after new findings

News

Xolo maridueña says his mother helped him prepare for ‘Blue Beetle’ role

Sports

Virat Kohli in the T20 team for 2024 WC? Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar gives thumbs up to it

Technology

X's new feature to let paid users highlight their posts

Sports

Cincinnati Masters: Alcaraz beat Thompson for 50th win of season; Djokovic loses in doubles

Health & Lifestyle

Nephrologist Strike: Gujarat's 280 dialysis centres operational round the clock

News

Ali Fazal to debut in Off-Broadway production by Alexander Malichnikov

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers from IIT Guwahati produce pluripotent stem cells from skin cells

News

Director Robbie Grewal opens up about casting Tamannaah Bhatia, Abhishek Banerjee in ‘Aakhri Sach’

Technology

Xbox introduces new enforcement strike system

Sports

Indian men’s, women’s squads announced for Asian Hockey 5s World Cup Qualifier 2023

Technology

InMobi acquires 'Quantcast Choice' to boost consent management for publishers

News

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift have not re-recorded 'End Game' yet

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US