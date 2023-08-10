scorecardresearch
Priya Bhavani, Malvika cast as heroines in Kannada movie 'Bhimaa'

By Agency News Desk

Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika  Sharma will be the heroines for Kannada movie ‘Bhimaa’ in which super star Gopichand plays the lead role, as this will be his 31st film. The movie directed by A. Harsha and produced by K.K. Radhamohan under the banner of Sri Sathya Sai Arts.

Both the heroines will have equal importance in the movie.

The first look of the movie was earlier unveiled during Gopichands birthday and the rugged look of the macho hero received tremendous response.

This high-budget movie being mounted on a grand scale is progressing with its shoot in Hyderabad. Billed to be a massive action entertainer laced with a good dose of family emotions and other elements, Bhimaa will have some top-notch technicians taking care of different crafts.

While Swamy J. Gowda is the cinematographer, Ravi Basrur of ‘KGF’ fame will be giving the music. Ramana Vanka is the production designer and Kiran is the editor. Ajju Mahankali will write dialogues. The movie to be high on action will have fights choreographed by Ram-Lakshman, Venkat, and Dr Ravi Varma.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
