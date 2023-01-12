scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Why will Ram Charan dance ’17 times’ again on ‘Naatu Naatu’!!

By News Bureau
Why will Ram Charan dance '17 times' again on 'Naatu Naatu'!!
Jr NTR and Ram Charan in Naacho Naacho Naatu Naatu song _ pic courtesy yt

After receiving international acclaim and bagging a Golden Globe award, RRR team now has its eyes set on the biggest of them all – Oscar. The Golden Globe award for Best Original Song has heightened the expectations of not just S S Rajamouli and his team but the entire Tollywood.

RRR for Oscars has been one of the top trends for the last couple of days and the fans of Junior NTR and Ram Charan are rooting for the epic action drama to bag the Academy awards.

Rajamouli with both the heroes of the movie and other members of the team were present in Dolby Theatre, Hollywood when music director M M Keeravani received the Golden Globe award for Naatu Naatu song.

The foot-tapping hit has become the latest national craze and the spotlight is on what made this song so different that it beat the likes of Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

The song has already been shortlisted for the 95th Academy Awards. It will be known on January 24 if the song makes it to the nomination list.

Adding to the excitement of his fans, Ram Charan has said that if RRR goes on to win the Oscar he will dance his heart out with Junior NTR.

The popular actor said in an interview that they would again dance for 17 times if the movie bags the Oscar. He was referring to the number of takes shot during the shoot for the song.

The combination of music director M M Keeravani’s melodious music, lyrics of Chandrabose, voice of Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and choreography by Prem Rakshith gave the song which proved an icing on the cake for the blockbuster.

Prem Rakshith’s team is said to have recorded as many as 80 variations of hook steps. It finalised the best variation which went on to prove a huge hit.

It will be interesting to see if Ram Charan and Junior NTR recreate the magic on stage if the movie bags the biggest award.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will be held on March 12.

Previous article
ISB to help Cyberabad Council strengthen cyber security
Next article
Brenda Fruhvirtova, Shnaider, Bejlek qualify for Australian Open
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

Sports

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on 24×7 external oxygen after contracting Covid

Sports

Hockey World: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

How effective is smog tower as AQI deteriorates in Delhi?

Technology

CCI order strikes a blow to accelerating digital adoption in India: Google

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US