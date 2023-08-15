scorecardresearch
Rana Daggubati apologises to Sonam Kapoor & Dulquer Salmaan!

Actor Rana Daggubati says his comments about Sonam Kapoor on Zoya Factor sets were untrue, apologises to Sonam & Dulquer Salman!

Rana Daggubati apologises to Sonam Kapoor & Dulquer Salmaan!
Rana Daggubati _ pic courtesy instagram

Actor Rana Daggubati recently attended an event of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film ‘King of Kotha’. A video from the event has gone viral where Rana was heard sharing an incident about Dulquer and a leading Bollywood actress.

While the actor didn’t mention anyone’s name, netizens were quick to make their conclusions that Rana was referring to actress Sonam Kapoor and that the incident was from the shoot of ‘The Zoya Factor’. Squashing all the trolling, Rana today, took to Twitter to apologise to both Sonam and Dulquer and issue a clarification about the same.

He wrote, “I am genuinely troubled by the negativity that has been aimed at Sonam due to my comments, that are totally untrue and were meant entirely in a light-hearted manner. As friends, we often exchange playful banter, and I deeply regret that my words have been misinterpreted.

I take this opportunity to express my heartfelt apologies to Sonam and Dulquer, both of whom I hold in great esteem. I hope this clarification puts an end to any speculation and misunderstanding. Thank you for your understanding.”

