scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda often grab headlines for their romance rumours.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours
Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on Vijay Deverakonda dating rumours

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda often grab headlines for their romance rumours.

Their undeniable chemistry has been the topic of discussion on social media ever since they starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Despite maintaining that they are “just friends,” the rumours surrounding their rumoured relationship have continued to hover around, thanks to their unwavering support for one another and their frequent casual meetings.

Rashmika posted a heartfelt video on the occasion of her birthday on March 5 and inquired her fans about their well-being. While her gesture was well-received, some fans appeared to be more interested in the background of the video which seemed eerily similar to that of Vijay Deverakonda’s house.

A web portal speculated that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda were living together, based on the assumption that she was at his house and was wearing a ring given by him. However, the actress promptly dispelled the rumours on Twitter with reply that read: “Aiyoooo.. don’t overthink it babu.”.

Rashmika Vijay
Rashmika mandanna breaks silence on vijay deverakonda dating rumours
Previous article
Discord introduces in-app soundboard
Next article
(IANS Review) 'Gumraah': Muddled narrative, sleepwalking Aditya (IANS Rating: **)
This May Also Interest You
News

It is revealed that fentanyl is the cause of Coolio's death

News

(IANS Review) 'Gumraah': Muddled narrative, sleepwalking Aditya (IANS Rating: **)

Technology

Discord introduces in-app soundboard

News

Jeremy Renner yelled 'not today, M****r' right before coming under the snow plough

News

Mick Mars on Motley Crue Lawsuits: 'Can't believe they're pulling this c**p'

News

Mrunal Thakur finds it tough to play a cop in 'Gumraah'

News

Liza Malik sheds light on her fitness routine, secret to a healthy lifestyle

Fashion and Lifestyle

Taapsee Pannu’s washboard abs leave the Internet amazed

News

Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan to flag off shoot of their next film in May

Technology

Chrome gets WebGPU tech that allows high-performance 3D graphics

News

Ram Charan opens up about doing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's 'Yentamma' song

Technology

Public Cloud Services market in Asia-Pacific to reach $154 bn in 2026

Technology

Cognizant, Microsoft to offer Cloud-based healthcare solutions

Lyrics

Sidhu Moose Wala – Mera Na Song Lyrics

News

Ahead of Akhil's b'day, makers announce release date of pan-India film 'Agent'

Sports

Aizawl FC overcome TRAU FC to make Super Cup Group Stage

Technology

Microsoft to add its AI-powered 365 Copilot to OneNote

Sports

Suyash's confidence is praiseworthy: Parthiv Patel

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US