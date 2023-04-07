Rashmika mandanna breaks silence on vijay deverakonda dating rumours

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda often grab headlines for their romance rumours.

Their undeniable chemistry has been the topic of discussion on social media ever since they starred together in movies like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Despite maintaining that they are “just friends,” the rumours surrounding their rumoured relationship have continued to hover around, thanks to their unwavering support for one another and their frequent casual meetings.

Rashmika posted a heartfelt video on the occasion of her birthday on March 5 and inquired her fans about their well-being. While her gesture was well-received, some fans appeared to be more interested in the background of the video which seemed eerily similar to that of Vijay Deverakonda’s house.

A web portal speculated that Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda were living together, based on the assumption that she was at his house and was wearing a ring given by him. However, the actress promptly dispelled the rumours on Twitter with reply that read: “Aiyoooo.. don’t overthink it babu.”.