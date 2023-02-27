scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for wearing short black dress; Fans call her Uorfi Javed

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in South and Bollywood as well. The actress enjoys a massive fan following

By Shweta Ghadashi
Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for wearing short black dress; Fans call her Uorfi Javed
Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for wearing short black dress; Fans call her Uorfi Javed

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in South and Bollywood as well. The actress enjoys a massive fan following

Each time she steps out her fans can’t stop but gush at their favourite actress.

She made a bold appearance in a sexy black short dress. She looks absolutely stunning in her chic black attire, exuding elegance and grace. This time around, the actress got trolled by netizens for her dress.

She carried herselfi with grace, the netizens didn’t seem impressed with her OOTD. With her tied in a neat bun, the actress looked ravishing in the black dress that featured a long trail. Rashmika had minimal make up on, with a pair of high heels.

Previous article
Arsenal shock River Plate in Argentine top flight
Next article
Himachal Governor hospitalised in Noida after chest pain
This May Also Interest You
Technology

UIDAI rolls out new security mechanism for faster detection of spoofing attempts

News

Russell Crowe, Britney Theriot refused service at Australian restaurant

News

Jasmin Bhasin: There is no worst part of falling in love

Fashion & Lifestyle

Ellie Goulding confuses her fans with brunette look

Sports

PVL: Bengaluru Torpedoes gear up for must-win match against Calicut Heroes

Others

Sandeep Choudhary leads the World’s largest movements to save our planet from climate change

Technology

Google services like Gmail suffers outage globally, in India too

Technology

Advanced AI like ChatGPT leads to new mobile threats, aids scammers: Report

Technology

NASA-SpaceX's Crew-6 mission to fly on Thursday

Health & Lifestyle

Will Alzheimer's become a disease of the young?

News

Amyra Dastur plays complex character in 'Influencer Life'

News

Ananya Panday wraps up Vikramaditya Motwane directed untitled thriller film

Sports

National Equestrian Championship: Ariana, Gaurav and Raju advance to next stage

Technology

India records over 300 mn cases of malware attack daily: Report

Technology

ESA telescope gets ready to probe universe's dark mysteries

Health & Lifestyle

SC refuses pleas for NEET-PG postponement as Centre says preparations done

News

Kajal Chauhan: A fairytale wedding is my ideal desire

News

Manoj Bajpayee gave up on his dancing dream because of Hrithik Roshan

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US