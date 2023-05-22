scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Ray Stevenson, who played evil governor of Delhi in 'RRR', passes away at 58

Ray Stevenson passed away on Sunday, reports 'Variety'. He was 58.

By Agency News Desk
Ray Stevenson, who played evil governor of Delhi in 'RRR', passes away at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played evil governor of Delhi in 'RRR', passes away at 58

Ray Stevenson, the Irish actor who played the evil and authoritarian governor of Delhi in S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, passed away on Sunday, reports ‘Variety’. He was 58.

No information on or the cause of the death was available. Though well-known in India for his ‘RRR’ role opposite ‘Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade’ actress and Bond girl Alison Doody, Stevenson will be remembered for playing Volstagg in Marvel’s ‘Thor’ franchise.

Stevenson, according to ‘Variety’, began his career appearing on TV shows in the 1990s and then began landing action roles in Hollywood films starting in the 2000s.

His first major film role came in Antoine Fuqua’s 2004 adventure movie ‘King Arthur’, where he played Dagonet, one of the Knights of the Round Table. In the film, his character sacrifices himself in battle to help Arthur (Clive Owen) and his brotherhood of warriors, says ‘Variety’

In 2008, Stevenson landed a starring role in the Marvel film, ‘Punisher: War Zone’, where he played the titular mercenary, aka Frank Castle, adds ‘Variety’. The film was distributed by Lionsgate in North America, before Disney acquired the rights to the Marvel universe and later re-introduced the character in the Netflix series ‘Daredevil’.

Before his death, Stevenson starred in the upcoming action-adventure limited series, ‘Ahsoka’, a spin-off of ‘The Mandalorian’ from the Star Wars franchise. He played Baylan Skoll, a former Jedi who survived Order 66 by fleeing into the Unknown Regions. He is a master to Shin and ally to Thrawn. This was to be his last role.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Aadhaar authentication surges with 1.96 billion transactions in April 2023
Next article
Athletics rankings: Neeraj Chopra rises to world No. 1 in men's javelin throw
This May Also Interest You
News

Rajamouli, Jr NTR mourn Ray Stevenson's passing: 'Pure joy'; 'gone too soon' (Ld)

Technology

Google Pay launches RuPay credit cards support on UPI in India

Technology

Start thinking about governance of superintelligence: OpenAI CEO

News

Shah Rukh Khan’s adorable birthday wish for daughter Suhana Khan

News

Chris Gayle would love to dance with Deepika Padukone

News

Jennifer Lawrence wears flip flops on Cannes red carpet, defies unofficial dress code

News

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at a local shop for promotions of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

News

Vin Diesel says aFast & Furious' spinoffs are in the works, including a female-led movie

News

Joaquin Phoenix's next project will be an NC-17 gay love story

Sports

Ravi Shastri reveals combined India-Australia Test XI ahead of WTC final

Health & Lifestyle

Nurses to hold protest in TN's Madurai against govt order

Sports

Uganda to host ICC Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers for Africa

Technology

Fake AI image of Pentagon explosion puts Twitter's paid Blue tick in question

News

Disney begins 3rd job cut round, Parks and Resorts remain untouched

Sports

WTC Final: First batch of Indian players leave for London

News

S S Rajamouli mourns Ray Stevenson’s passing

Technology

Jeff Bezos engaged to girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report

Technology

Now TikTok sues US state of Montana for banning the app

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US