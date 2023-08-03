scorecardresearch
Ritabhari Chakraborty – Breaking stereotypes

Ritabhari Chakraborty stands out as a beacon of change, fearlessly shattering stereotypes through her powerful portrayals of strong, independent women in films.

By Editorial Desk
Ritabhari Chakraborty's portrayal of Phullora Bhaduri is a tale of resilience. Despite ridicule for her weight, Phullora's passion for fashion and exceptional designing skills fuel her dreams. She challenges societal norms and beauty standards, showcasing her strong character. Ritabhari's portrayal emphasizes breaking stereotypes and embracing individuality in the pursuit of success.

Ritabhari Chakraborty’s portrayal of Phullora Bhaduri is a tale of resilience. Despite ridicule for her weight, Phullora’s passion for fashion and exceptional designing skills fuel her dreams. She challenges societal norms and beauty standards, showcasing her strong character. Ritabhari’s portrayal emphasizes breaking stereotypes and embracing individuality in the pursuit of success.

Chakraborty just wrapped up another project called Nandini. Her character in the series ‘Nandini’, adapted from Sayantani Putatunda’s book, showcases a mother’s unwavering determination to save her girl child, who mysteriously calls her mother even before birth. The series challenges patriarchal norms like female infanticide, adding to Chakraborty’s impactful portrayals of strong female characters, breaking stereotypes in the entertainment industry.

Ritabhari’s impactful portrayals of strong female characters have proven to be a catalyst for change in the entertainment industry and beyond. By breaking stereotypes and presenting authentic representations of women, she has played a vital role in reshaping societal perspectives.

Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Current Indian ODI team has played lesser matches together than 2011 winning side, says Aakash Chopra
