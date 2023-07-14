scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s hair stylist Rohit Bhatkar pens heartfelt note as she goes on her healing journey

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hairstylist has penned an emotional note as the star is going on a year-long break to take care of her health

By Agency News Desk
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hair stylist Rohit Bhatkar pens heartfelt note as she goes on her healing journey
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hair stylist Rohit Bhatkar pens heartfelt note as she goes on her healing journey

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s hairstylist has penned an emotional note as the star is going on a year-long break to take care of her health as she suffers from myositis.

Samantha’s hairstylist Rohit Bhatkar took to Instagram where he penned a long note and a string of pictures from their time together.

Rohit recalled their work and fun memories in his note.

He wrote: “2 years. 1 sensational music video. 3movies. 7 brand campaigns. 2 editorials. And lifetime of memories. We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony. From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly one to remember.”

Bidding goodbye, Rohit wished more power to Samantha in her road to recovery.

“As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more strength and power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam!”

He added: “Remember that ‘you are that wild flower which grew even after the forest fire’. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever.……. Until next time friend (heart emoji) @samantharuthprabhuoffl.”

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in ‘Kushi’, her second Telugu film opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

She will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’ with Varun Dhawan.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
June 2023 was the hottest ever on Earth: NASA, NOAA
Next article
US FDA okays 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
This May Also Interest You
News

Henry Cavill goes all out in last outing as Geralt in trailer for Vol.2 of 'The Witcher' Season 3

News

Sunny Deol reveals how iconic 'handpump scene' in 'Gadar' came to life

Technology

US FDA okays 1st over-the-counter birth control pill

Technology

June 2023 was the hottest ever on Earth: NASA, NOAA

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav enters and hugs Abhishek Malhan; Fans want to see more bromance

News

'Barbie' came to me through Margot Robbie: Greta Gerwig

Sports

Yashasvi will look to dominate bowlers now, says Pragyan Ojha after opener's debut ton

News

Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

Technology

Shoppers in US spend record $12.7 bn on Amazon Prime Day sales

News

Billie Eilish says playing with Barbie helped her express her personality

Sports

Ashes: Ollie Robinson affirms he is '100 per cent fit' for fourth Test after back spasm

Technology

Crypto firm Circle lays off staff, cuts investments in non-core activities

Technology

Sony to globally launch 'Access controller' for PS5 on Dec 6

News

Vaani Kapoor on ‘Sarvagunn Sampanna’, ‘Mandala Murders’: These two projects give me space to experiment with genres

News

Tom Cruise 'working diligently' on his planned space movie

News

Films 'Pathaan', 'Kantara', series 'Jubilee' and 'Farzi' nominated at IFFM 2023

Sports

Scottish Open golf: Shubhankar Sharma placed T26 as Korea’s An takes lead with career-low 61

News

After AR Rahman, Badshah to mentor Dharavi children

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US