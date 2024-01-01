Monday, January 1, 2024
Samantha Ruth’s New Year greetings: ‘May a million miracles begin at sunrise’

Samantha Ruth extended warm greetings to her fans for the New Year, and said "may a million miracles begin at sunrise

Samantha Ruth's New Year greetings 'May a million miracles begin at sunrise'
Samantha Ruth, New Year _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth on Monday extended warm greetings to her fans for the New Year, and said “may a million miracles begin at sunrise.” The ‘Shaakuntalam’ actress, who enjoys a fanbase of 31.2 million followers on Instagram, shared a glimpse of the sunrise.

The post was captioned: “May a million miracles begin at sunrise. Happy New Year.”

In another post, Samantha shared her picture posing candidly for the lens, spreading her arms, fireworks in the backdrop. She is wearing a white thigh-high slit dress with thin straps.

It was captioned: “And may many angels surround us. Happy New Year.” The background song was ‘Wish on an Eyelash’ by Ruby Chase.

Meanwhile, on the work front she was last seen as Aradhya in the movie ‘Kushi’. The flick stars Vijay Deverakonda in the lead. She next has ‘Chennai Stories’ in her kitty.

