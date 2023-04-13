scorecardresearch
Shruti Hassan hits back in a humorous way

Shruti Hassan hits back in a humorous way

By Editorial Desk
Shruti Hassan hits back in a humorous way
Shruti Haasan in Prashanth Neel Salaar _ pic courtesy instagram

For the uninitiated, Shruti recently attended a fan meet and greet in Chennai where she spoke about how actresses have been performing dance sequences in snow for years now and it’s extremely difficult. She went on to add that she requests filmmaker to show women in a more realistic way, a sentiment shared by several actresses across Industries, in the past. While Shruti has largely been lauded for taking the stand, there have been a few miscreants who have tried to misconstrue her statements and create unnecessary controversy.

The statement, made in jest, was blown out of proportion by a certain section of the media. In past a lot of actresses have spoken about this issue, so people are baffled as to why Shruti has been singled out and attacked like this.

The Salaar actress has always maintained that she’s extremely thankful to her fans across industries and holds all her colleagues in very high regard. Her honest and transparent persona has kept her away from any big controversy and hence there are times when people create a mountain out of a molehill without understanding the reference to context.

For instance, Shruti was previously attacked for not attending an event. She had excused herself citing health reasons but a small section of the media attributed her absence to mental health issues as she had spoken about the same openly on her social media. Incidents like these reiterate the importance to fact checking rather than printing the figment of one’s imagination.

The actress recently took to social media and stated that her statements were taken out of context and people shouldn’t try adding two and two and jump to conclusions. She ended her post saying that she will leave it to the discretion of sensible people to take her statement for what it is.

Commenting on the same, Shruti says, “I have always spoken about my experiences and given my opinion about my life. As much I love the free sharing of opinions on social and mainstream media, it is really hilarious to me that something like this which many artists, including myself, have spoken about before would be so blown out of proportion today. These instances are uncalled for and im the kind of a person who jokes around, speaks about relevant matters in a lighter vein and some trouble makers aren’t going to change that. Trouble makers are not going to change my personality.”

Dwayne Johnson's post-workout 'cheat' meal leaves fans stunned!
