Will Sreeleela replace Rashmika Mandanna in Venky Kudumula’s film

Sreeleela is emerging as a new favourite of many a directors. After taking over Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela is now conquering hearts and moving on to take over Rashmika Mandanna’s throne too.

By Editorial Desk
Sreeleela _ pic courtesy instagram

The power game of stardom is very interesting to witness in South cinema right now. While amazing films have been coming from the industry, the star quotient in the industry is at its peak. And joining that league seems to be actress Sreeleela, who is emerging as a new favourite of many a directors.

After taking over Pooja Hegde, Sreeleela is now conquering hearts and moving on to take over Rashmika Mandanna’s throne too. Going by reports, Sreeleela is replacing Rashmika in Venky Kudumula’s next.

Before replacing Rashmika, Sreeleela also replaced Pooja Hegde in Guntur Kaaram. Pooja who shared a very strong bond with Trivikram, left fans shocked when she opted out of his film. However, Sreeleela became the perfect choice to step into Pooja’s shoes. Even with Venky and Rashmika, something similar has happened.

Venky who considers Rashmika as her lucky charm seems to be turning his attention towards Sreeleela. Yes, reports state that replacing Rashmika is being considered and Sreeleela might take that spot. Well, after several stellar performances she has delivered, she is truly paving her way to stardom.

The actress is emerging as a true disruptor down South. Well, if Venky decided to replace his lucky charm Rashmika with her, we can only imagine how impressed he must be with Sreeleela. Having said that, Sree is becoming the industry’s favourite as she has seven films in her kitty at present. Between 2023-2024, Sreeleela will be starring in Aadikeshava, Skanda, Bhagvanth Kesari, Nithin 32, Guntur Kaaram, VD12, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Sreeleela is becoming a bankable star in the industry and with her taking over other leading ladies, there surely is no stopping her!

Pic. Sourcesreeleela14
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
