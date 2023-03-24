scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Teaser for Malayalam movie ‘Live’ out; Mamta Mohandas reacts

Malayalam social thriller 'Live' revolves around the prevalent issue of fake news and how it affects people's lives features Mamta Mohandas

By News Bureau
Teaser for Malayalam movie 'Live' out; Mamta Mohandas reacts
Mamta Mohandas - celebrations _ pic courtesy instagram

Malayalam social thriller ‘Live’ revolves around the prevalent issue of fake news and how it affects people’s lives, the teaser released on Friday indicates. Directed by V K Prakash and written by S Sureshbabu, the movie features Mamta Mohandas, Soubin Shahir, Shine Tom Chacko, Priya Varrier, Krishna Prabha and Reshmi Soman.

“Line’s script underlines the haunting reality that ‘what controls media, controls our minds and therefore our destiny’. It is one such script that I have been waiting for long to come my way and I’m proud to have gotten this opportunity through VKP and Suresh Babu,” Mamta said.

‘Live’ is presented by Films24 and Darrpan Bangejaa, and produced by Darrpan Bangejaa and Nitin Kumar. This is their maiden venture in Malayalam.

The crew also includes well-known names in the industry, such as cinematographer Nikhil S. Praveen, editor Sunil S Pillai, music director Alphons Joseph, and art director Dundhu Renjeev Radha.

‘Live’ is slated for theatrical release on May 12.

Pic. Sourcemamtamohan
Previous article
Erica Fernandes on exploring opportunities in Dubai
Next article
Rajit Dev: From being a dancer to a choreographer, I feel I have come a long way
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Safety of painkillers for back pain 'uncertain': Study

News

Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers' cheered as they board flight

News

Rajit Dev: From being a dancer to a choreographer, I feel I have come a long way

News

Erica Fernandes on exploring opportunities in Dubai

News

'Taqdeer' from 'Coke Studio Bharat' showcases 'bait bazi'

Sports

Women's World Boxing Championships: India and China lead field in finals with four contenders each

News

Pradeep Sarkar's unfinished work: Life and death of Priya Rajvansh

News

Carnatic singer Bombay Jayashri suffers brain aneurysm, undergoes surgery in UK

News

'Hooked (Hot Stuff)' singer Rika insists on judicious use of social media

News

Ajay Devgn: In early 90s, directors used to give an idea of scene without script

News

Hitesh Bharadwaj on 'Udaariyan': 'Being part of a popular show is a challenge'

News

With 'Madhurame', Armaan Malik admits 'It's always a challenge to sing in South

Sports

ISSF World Cup: Rudrankksh wins 10m Air Rifle bronze for India, China extend golden run

News

Fatima Sana Shaikh attends a special acting workshop

Health & Lifestyle

17 new Covid cases detected in Odisha, total rises to 73

News

Ayub Khan all set to enter 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

News

Robert Downey Jr eyes lead role in remake of Hitchcock's cult classic 'Vertigo'

News

'Teri Mitti' composer Arko collabs with Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu for 'Sutta'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US