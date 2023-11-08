scorecardresearch
Unnerving: Woman fan grabs minor son of Marathi actress in Pune market

Woman fan grabs minor son of Marathi actress in Pune market _ pic courtesy news agency

Marathi films and television actress Urmila Nimbalkar has narrated a nasty experience this week from a fan when she was out with her husband Sukirt and their two-year-old son Athang, for Diwali shopping in a Pune street market.

Speaking about it on social media, the actress said that as they walked around admiring and buying the sky-lanterns, a female fan suddenly came from behind, grabbed Athang and pulled his cheeks hard.

“He was very terrified and started crying… At his age, such a reaction was very natural…” said a shaken Nimbalkar, pouring her heart out.

She added: “This also is called ‘Stranger Danger’. Its fine to show love for Athang after you have seen him in my videos but dragging the 25-month-old child against his will, taking pictures, and tugging him close to you as he cried, handling the kid with your dirty hands, then turning his back and calling names as he avoids you is inappropriate and unsafe”.

“If you just request, why only photos, we can also come to your home for a meal, but such adamant behaviour with a child is not acceptable to me,” said Nimbalkar sternly.

Nimbalkar acts in Marathi films and television serials, and was also seen in the Hindi soap, “Diya Aur Baati Hum”, plus is active on social media with her own YouTube channel that has notched over a million subscribers.

0
