Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripati are to get engaged tomorrow

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripati to get engaged tomorrow

Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripati are in a relationship. Neither the actor nor the actress did talk about this, which caused confusion among fans.

By Pooja Tiwari
Now Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi make their relationship official. Their engagement will happen tomorrow.

On the other hand, Lavanya was last seen in ZEE5’s web series Puli Meka which received a thumping response.

On Thursday, popular Telugu publicist duo Vamsi-Sekhar took to Twitter to announce the news of Varun Tej and Lavanya’s engagement. “Mega prince @IAmVarunTej and @Itslavanya getting engaged on 9th June, 2023. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together (sic),” the tweet read.

| Varun Tej
Varun tej and lavanya tripati to get engaged tomorrow
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
