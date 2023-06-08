Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripati are to get engaged tomorrow

Varun Tej and actress Lavanya Tripati are in a relationship. Neither the actor nor the actress did talk about this, which caused confusion among fans.

Now Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi make their relationship official. Their engagement will happen tomorrow.

On the other hand, Lavanya was last seen in ZEE5’s web series Puli Meka which received a thumping response.

On Thursday, popular Telugu publicist duo Vamsi-Sekhar took to Twitter to announce the news of Varun Tej and Lavanya’s engagement. “Mega prince @IAmVarunTej and @Itslavanya getting engaged on 9th June, 2023. Wishing a lifetime of happiness together (sic),” the tweet read.