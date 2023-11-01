scorecardresearch
Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi perform puja for marital union before heading to mandap

Undergoing their final wedding rituals, Telugu actor Varun Tej and his wife-to-be Lavanya Tripathi are now in the final stages of tying the knot and are undertaking traditional Pellikoduku and Pellikuturu Puja before heading to the mandap.

The wedding will be held in a traditional Telugu style and will be a fairytale affair with several prominent guests in attendance.

From the pre-wedding cocktail night to the Haldi and then the Mehendi rituals, the couple is cementing their vows in attendance of their family and friends.

The two are currently in the final stages, having donned their puja attire and seeking blessings from their elders holding each other’s hands. The wedding will take place at 2:48 p.m. CET (Central European Time).

The Pellikoduku and Pellikuturu Puja is a very old Telugu tradition which symbolises both the physical and spiritual union of two souls, as such it is considered the strongest of marriage forms.

Watching the ceremony were several other acclaimed stars such as Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Nithiin, Pawan Kalyan, among others.

Varun Tej is gearing up for the release of his Bollywood debut film with ‘Operation Valentine’, which is set to hit the screens on December 8, 2023.

2
