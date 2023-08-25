scorecardresearch
Disha Parmar glows in lavender dress at her baby shower and poses with husband Rahul Vaidya

Disha Parmar is enjoying her pregnancy days.

Disha Parmar pic courtesy isntagram

Disha Parmar is enjoying her pregnancy days. Disha was seen in the serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain in the past, but now this serial has gone off air. Disha Parmar is spending her time with her husband Rahul Vaidya.

Disha Parmar looks stunning in lavender dress at her baby shower . Rahul was seen wearing white printed shirt and pants. Both the proud to be parents were seen dancing and enjoying their upcoming parenthood.

Fans are seen praising Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya a lot. Some are praising Disha’s look on these photos, while some are talking about the couple’s chemistry.

Img. Sourcefamilyisforevertv
