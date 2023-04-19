scorecardresearch
Hina Khan looks bold in a red see-through dress” Netizen Brutally Trolled for ‘Excess Skin Show’ in Plunging Backless Dress 

By Pooja Tiwari
Hina Khan looks hot in a sultry red see-through dress. She walked the 2023 Hello Hall of Fame Awards red carpet in a see-through hot red dress styled with bold lips and makeup picks. Her ensemble is the evening wear twist every experimental bride needs in her reception wardrobe.

Hina dazzled in the ultra-glamorous outfit, but it seems netizens aren’t very impressed by her look. As soon as Hina shared her photos on her social media profile, people began trolling her. While some called her out for opting for a “revealing” dress a month after performing Umrah at Mecca, others criticized her for “excess skin show during the holy month of Ramadan.”

One user wrote, “What’s the point of performing Umrah?” Another one said, “You just did Umrah and its Ramadan too.” “Sad to see this photo shoot after Umrah! You are doing Umrah for a flex,” a third user commented.

