Shehnaaz Gill looks gorgeous in a yellow bodycon dress

By Pooja Tiwari
Shehnaaz Gill looked stunning as ever as she walked down the red carpet at the premiere of Zwigto in Mumbai on Thursday.

She oozed swag and panache while striking a pose for the camera, leaving the fashion police mighty impressed with her hot bodycon dress.

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, Shehnaaz’s fans hailed her inspirational statement and also praised her value system.

One of the users wrote, “The value she upholds is priceless, proud of you girl.” “She always shows respect towards the littlest of things #shehnaazgill,” said another netizen. “Simple living and high thinking #ShehnaazGill!! that’s y she is living in everyone’s heart,” read one of the comments.

Entertainment Today

