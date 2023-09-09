Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her red trench coat in style from the sets of Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill

Prepare to turn up the heat because Shehnaaz Gill is poised to ignite the fashion world with her fiery red attire! When you’ve often pondered what it’s like to wear red from head to toe, Shehnaaz is here to show you how. She oozes confidence and charm as she prepares to take the stage for the program, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.

She is dressed in a mesmerizing shade of scarlet. Shehnaaz easily grabs attention and leaves us all in wonder, from her flaming red gown to her immaculate style.

Shehnaaz Gill’s stunning arrival in a complete 80’s La Bella Dress will take your energy away! This stunning set is decorated with eye-catching golden buttons for a glamorous touch.

Shehnaaz Gill takes the stage with an outfit that radiates retro charm, transporting you back to the dazzling period of the 1980s! She easily reflects the spirit of the decade in a lovely short hairdo with a left-side division