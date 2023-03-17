Tejasswi Prakash, who rose to major fame from TV show Bigg Boss 16, finally reunited with brother Pratik as he returns from the USA. The actress was seen carrying his luggage and driving him home.

Tejasswi posted a poll a few days ago on her Instagram asking fans to guess what she was excited about. One of the options from the poll was ‘Pra vapas aaraha hai’. It left fans guessing and wondering if the brother-sister duo is finally getting reunited. The actress was spotted at the airport earlier today as she reaches to pick her brother up from the airport.

Pratik also shared a photo with Karan Kundrra and captioned, “So happy to finally meet @kkundrra”. We totally love with their picture together. Their smiles talk alot.

Check out Tejasswi Prakash’s brother Pratik is happy to meet Jiju Karan Kundrra below: