scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash looks glamorous in a vibrant green saree with a mirror work blouse; Fans call her ‘Hara bhara kabab’ 

In Tejasswi Prakash's recent appearance, she unveiled a modern look in a floral drape with a mirror-work blouse

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tejasswi Prakash looks glamorous in a vibrant green saree with a mirror work blouse Fans call her 'Hara bhara kabab'  _pic courtesy instagram
Tejasswi Prakash looks glamorous in a vibrant green saree with a mirror work blouse Fans call her 'Hara bhara kabab'  _pic courtesy instagram

In Tejasswi Prakash’s recent appearance, she unveiled a modern look in a floral drape with a mirror-work blouse, making a compelling case for the enduring relevance of this traditional outfit.

She was recently seen wearing a simply beautiful and vibrant green saree with a blooming floral placement print in pretty hues of pink with a layered and ruffled design which evokes a feeling of freshness and modernity.

This easy-to-wear and undoubtedly light-weighted piece is pre-stitched like a dress so, it really won’t come off if you do end up hitting the dance floor hard.

Tejasswi’s contemporary take on the ruffled saree proves that classic attire can always find a place in the modern wardrobe. Her look not only pays homage to tradition but also celebrates the freshness and modernity of today.

One user commented saying, “Hara bhara kabab”

She captioned, ‘Random magic in squares’

Img. SourceTejasswi Prakash
57
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Google launches AR beauty tools for shoppers and brands
Next article
Chinese scientists find 8 new viruses from rodents, sparking pandemic risk
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US