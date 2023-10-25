Tejasswi Prakash looks glamorous in a vibrant green saree with a mirror work blouse; Fans call her ‘Hara bhara kabab’ 

In Tejasswi Prakash’s recent appearance, she unveiled a modern look in a floral drape with a mirror-work blouse, making a compelling case for the enduring relevance of this traditional outfit.

She was recently seen wearing a simply beautiful and vibrant green saree with a blooming floral placement print in pretty hues of pink with a layered and ruffled design which evokes a feeling of freshness and modernity.

This easy-to-wear and undoubtedly light-weighted piece is pre-stitched like a dress so, it really won’t come off if you do end up hitting the dance floor hard.

Tejasswi’s contemporary take on the ruffled saree proves that classic attire can always find a place in the modern wardrobe. Her look not only pays homage to tradition but also celebrates the freshness and modernity of today.

She captioned, ‘Random magic in squares’