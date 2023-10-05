scorecardresearch
Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her orange dress in style; Fans call her ‘Precious soul’

Tejasswi Prakash's breathtaking costume surely turned heads, leaving us speechless. Last night she attended an event in which she is glowing in orange dress.

Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her orange dress in style Fans call her 'Precious soul'
Tejasswi Prakash flaunts her orange dress in style Fans call her 'Precious soul' _ pic courtesy news agency

Tejasswi is seen flaunting her hotness in orange dress. Fans are happy to see her supporting such cause. They want to see her more often and her presence makes her fans happy.

Tejasswi is seen flaunting her hotness in orange dress. Fans are happy to see her supporting such cause. They want to see her more often and her presence makes her fans happy.

Fans call her ‘Precious soul’ another user wrote, ‘She is looking pretty and hot slaying in every look. Recently she also attended the red carpet of Thank You For Coming to support her boyfriend Karan Kundrra for his film.

Tejasswi donned a black shirt with a bold neckline that drew everyone’s attention. The cross-necklined design gave her attire an edgy and strong edge, making her stand out on the red carpet. We are totally in awe of her look.

