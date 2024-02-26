HomeTVNews

Adnan Khan overcomes acrophobia for 'Pracchand Ashok'

Adnan Khan has demonstrated immense courage by confronting his chronic fear of heights for a pivotal action sequence in the show 'Pracchand Ashok'.

By Agency News Desk
Adnan Khan overcomes acrophobia for 'Pracchand Ashok'
Adnan Khan | Pracchand Ashok

Actor Adnan Khan has demonstrated immense courage by confronting his chronic fear of heights for a pivotal action sequence in the show ‘Pracchand Ashok’. Portraying the titular character of Samrat Ashok, Adnan had to tackle his acrophobia head-on for a high-octane fight scene set atop a towering 30-foot bell tower.

Adnan’s character in the show embodies strength and resilience, qualities that mirror his own determination to overcome his fear. Despite initially grappling with nervousness, Adnan pushed himself to stand atop the bell tower, drawing parallels between his personal struggle and his character’s battle against adversaries.

Reflecting on his experience, Adnan emphasized the importance of taking necessary precautions and relying on his crew’s support to confront his fear. He acknowledged that every day presents new learning opportunities for an actor, particularly when portraying a character as commanding as Samrat Ashok.

‘Pracchand Ashok’ narrates the epic saga of Samrat Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, whose love blossoms amidst challenging circumstances. The show delves into their intertwined journeys, highlighting themes of love, courage, and resilience.

‘Pracchand Ashok’ is currently airing on Colors, offering audiences a captivating narrative infused with thrilling action sequences and compelling character arcs, anchored by Adnan Khan’s portrayal of the iconic historical figure.

Previous article
India concludes Asian Track Cycling Championships with 18 medals including 9 gold
Next article
KIUG 2023: Sonia’s anchor-leg hand 4×100 relay gold to Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (round-up)
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US