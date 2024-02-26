Adnan Khan overcomes acrophobia for 'Pracchand Ashok'

Actor Adnan Khan has demonstrated immense courage by confronting his chronic fear of heights for a pivotal action sequence in the show ‘Pracchand Ashok’. Portraying the titular character of Samrat Ashok, Adnan had to tackle his acrophobia head-on for a high-octane fight scene set atop a towering 30-foot bell tower.

Adnan’s character in the show embodies strength and resilience, qualities that mirror his own determination to overcome his fear. Despite initially grappling with nervousness, Adnan pushed himself to stand atop the bell tower, drawing parallels between his personal struggle and his character’s battle against adversaries.

Reflecting on his experience, Adnan emphasized the importance of taking necessary precautions and relying on his crew’s support to confront his fear. He acknowledged that every day presents new learning opportunities for an actor, particularly when portraying a character as commanding as Samrat Ashok.

‘Pracchand Ashok’ narrates the epic saga of Samrat Ashok and Princess Kaurwaki, whose love blossoms amidst challenging circumstances. The show delves into their intertwined journeys, highlighting themes of love, courage, and resilience.

‘Pracchand Ashok’ is currently airing on Colors, offering audiences a captivating narrative infused with thrilling action sequences and compelling character arcs, anchored by Adnan Khan’s portrayal of the iconic historical figure.