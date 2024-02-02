AI cars from Yavatmal take center stage in 'Shark Tank India 3'

February 2, 2024
The business reality show ‘Shark Tank India’ season 3 saw an innovative pitch by ‘AI Cars’, founded by Harshal Mahadev Nakshane, who is dedicated to revolutionising the automobile industry through artificial intelligence.

The 27-year-old visionary Harshal, hailing from the small village of Yavatmal in Maharashtra, who once harbored a childhood dream of owning a car, presented his entrepreneurial dream, ‘AI Cars’ on ‘Shark Tank India 3’.

With a humble beginning, Harshal’s journey began at the age of 19, fueling his passion to create a global automobile company. After working on fuel cells from 2014 to 2019, he invested Rs 60 lakhs and personal savings to create a prototype.

Aiming to transform the automotive sector, Harshal asked for a Rs 2 crore investment in exchange for a 4 percent equity. While the pitch struck a chord with the Sharks, the founder walked out of the tank without a deal.

Talking about his experience, Harshal stated: “Participating in ‘Shark Tank’ with our brand AI Cars is a tremendous opportunity for young entrepreneurs. While the sharks only invest in revenue-generating companies and not seed-stage ventures, even with a revolutionary concept with global impact.”

“On the other hand, being featured on national television enhances our visibility, attracting potential investors keen on supporting seed-stage ventures. Grateful for this chance to showcase our technology on such a prestigious platform,” he added.

‘Shark Tank India 3’ airs on Sony LIV.

