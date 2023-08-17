scorecardresearch
Alisha Parveen: My mother instilled love of theatre within me

Alisha Parveen has shared that securing a lead role was always her mother's dream more than hers.

By Agency News Desk
Considering herself fortunate enough to bear the torch of an esteemed legacy in the show ‘Udaariyaan’, Alisha Parveen has shared that securing a lead role was always her mother’s dream more than hers.

In ‘Udaariyaan’, the enthralling post-leap storyline of love and aspirations continues to captivate its viewers. Staying true to their characters and embracing their roles with unwavering dedication, the new cast, Alisha as Alia, Anuraj Chahal as Armaan Gill, and Aditi Bhagat as Aasmaa Dhillon are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience entertained.

Alisha regards her mother as the driving force behind her journey as an actor.

Talking about her mother’s dream Alisha said: “At the age of 10, my mother instilled the love of theatre within me. She invested years in shaping my acting skills and her relentless support and dedication laid the foundation of my acting career and in no time, I shifted to Mumbai with a bag full of dreams from Delhi.”

“My mother always wished for me to bag a lead role, and her tears of joy upon learning about my role as Alia in ‘Udaariyaan’ were a result to her immense love and sacrifices. This success was possible only because of her selfless dedication love and blessing. It’s an incredible opportunity,” she added.

Alia is the beloved daughter of Nehmat (played by Twinkle Arora) and Ekam (played by Hitesh Bharadwaj), a rebellious soul who considers Nehmat her greatest adversary. She believes that Nehmat drove her mother away and selfishly took her father, mistaking Harleen for her real mother.

Armaan is a 25-years old high-spirited guy, who holds a special place in Alia’s heart, and believes there’s nothing a jugaad can’t fix.

On the other hand, Harleen’s biological daughter, Aasmaa, is a dreamer raised in Canada but carries a profound love for India in her heart.

As fate would have it, the lives of Alia, Armaan, and Aasmaa intertwine in unexpected ways.

The show airs on Colors.

