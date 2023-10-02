scorecardresearch
Aman Jaiswal on Gandhi Jayanti: 'I always remember his timeless words & teaching'

Aman Jaiswal paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Aman Jaiswal on Gandhi Jayanti I always remember his timeless words & teaching' pic courtesy news agency
Known for his work in shows like ‘Punyashlok’, ‘Ahilyabai’ and ‘Udaariyaan’, actor Aman Jaiswal paid his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, saying the occasion is a day to rekindle the spirit of truth and non-violence. Aman follows Gandhi’s ideology of being committed to truth, non-violence.

The actor shared: “Gandhi’s unwavering commitment to truth, non-violence, and social justice paved the way for India’s Independence and ignited movements for civil rights and freedom across the globe.”

Aman said: “He firmly believed in the power of non-violence as a means to achieve social and political change. He demonstrated that peaceful resistance could bring even the mightiest empires to their knees.”

“Another fundamental aspect of Gandhi’s philosophy was the pursuit of truth. He believed that truth was the ultimate weapon against injustice, and individuals who stood firmly by it could achieve remarkable feats,” the actor shared.

“It is not just a day of remembrance, it is a day to rekindle the spirit of truth and non-violence that Mahatma Gandhi embodied. I always remember his timeless words and teachings. Like the one he said, ‘You must be the change you want to see in the world’,” he concluded.

