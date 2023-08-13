scorecardresearch
Ankita Lokhande’s father passes away

Ankita Lokhande’s father, Shashikant Lokhande, passed away on August 12, 2023. The actress’s father was 68 years old when he breathed his last. The reason for his demise is still unknown. As per reports, the last rites will be held at Oshiwara crematorium at 11 am on August 13, 2023.

Reports claimed that he was not doing well for quite a few days. Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain are yet to comment on the same.

Reports claimed that he was not doing well for quite a few days. Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain are yet to comment on the same.

The actress dedicated a heartwarming post to her father on this year’s Father’s Day.

