Anurag Kashyap and Gautham Vasudev Menon collaborate for ‘Creative Killers’

Warner Bros. Discovery unveils the latest instalment of ‘Mission Big Cat’, an enthralling anthology dedicated to the captivating world of majestic felines. In this edition, director Anurag Kashyap narrates the Hindi version, while director Gautham Vasudev Menon takes the reins for the Tamil rendition of ‘Creative Killers’. The show offers an intimate exploration of two of Africa’s most iconic predators, delving into their lethal strategies in the northern Botswana region of Savuti.

Anurag Kashyap, reflecting on his role in voicing “Creative Killers” within the latest edition of Mission Big Cat anthology, expressed, “Collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery for Mission Big Cat is a matter of immense pride for me. Tigers play a pivotal role in maintaining the balance of our ecosystem and their wellbeing should be the utmost priority of us as a society. I feel honoured to give my contribution towards this initiative of spreading awareness of the wild cats of the planet.”

Set against the backdrop of the prime territory in northern Botswana, “Creative Killers” focuses on Africa’s apex predators, renowned for their impeccable hunting instincts. This extraordinary journey into the world of big cats’ premieres on November 10, 2023, on Animal Planet.

Sai Abishek, Head of Factual and Lifestyle Cluster, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with both Anurag Kashyap and Gautham Vasudev Menon for Mission Big Cat, a returning franchise that stands as one of Animal Planet’s most prominent programming lineups. ‘Creative Killers’ will introduce audiences to the intricate web of family dynamics, behavioural traits, and challenges faced by these magnificent Big Cats.”

“The upcoming edition will provide unique insights into their species and the livelihoods of animals. Having prominent faces lend their voices for the Hindi and Tamil versions will further enhance the fun that will soon unfold upon audiences in varied languages. Through these informative series, we uphold our steadfast commitment to raising awareness and contributing to the conservation of wildlife and their natural habitats.”

Gautham Vasudev Menon said, “Collaborating with Warner Bros. Discovery for ‘Creative Killers’ has been an extraordinary experience. It’s not just about the incredible tigers and their hunting prowess; it’s about introducing this captivating world to the Tamil-speaking audience. I am confident that they will gain profound insights into the wonders of nature through this show.”

With this collaboration, Anurag Kashyap and Gautham Vasudev Menon join a list of notable celebrities who have partnered with Warner Bros. Discovery for Mission Big Cat in the past, including Tapsee Panu, Anushka Sharma, and Vidyut Jamwal, and others.

Catch Anurag Kashyap and Gautham Vasudev Menon on Creative Killers, 10th November onwards.