scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Anushka Kaushik used to mimic popular characters from 'The Kapil Sharma Show' in school

Anushka Kaushik visited 'The Kapil Sharma Show' to promote her latest release, where she revealed about mimicking the popular characters from TKSS

By Agency News Desk

After being part of projects like ‘Ghar Waapsi’ and ‘Crash Course’, Anushka Kaushik, who is currently seen in the political thriller ‘Grami’, visited ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ (TKSS) to promote her latest release, where she revealed about mimicking the popular characters from TKSS during her school days.

Anushka said: “During my school days, I used to mimic all the popular characters of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, be it Gutthi or Palak. During free periods in school, my friend and I used to enact the whole episode of ‘TKSS’ and entertain students. Gradually, we became so popular in school that teachers from different classes started inviting us to their class to enact the show in front of students.

“Since then, I used to actually wonder if I will ever get a chance to appear on ‘TKSS’ as a guest. By God’s grace it happened with Tigmanshu Dhulia’s ‘Garmi’.”

Narrating an interesting anecdote from her initial days of career, Anushka shared: “I played a small part alongside Jimmy Shergill in my debut film and after all these years, I was sitting next to him on ‘TKSS’. I am happy that my mother, who accompanied me on the film set back then, also came with me for ‘TKSS’ and she was happy to witness my journey.”

Apart from Arbaaz Khan’s ‘Patna Shukla’ where she will be seen alongside seasoned actors like Raveena Tandon and the late Satish Kaushik, Anushka is also doing an anthology for Netflix, followed by a feature film for Maddock Films.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
'Don't know if I'll get another opportunity to play again': Murray eyes Roland Garros return after Madrid defeat
Next article
Shivendra Barot helps Surili to seek forgiveness from her
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Chennai-based edtech startup Skill-Lync lays off employees

Technology

Amazon shuts down health-focused Halo division, lays off employees

Technology

Opera launches new browser 'Opera One'

Health & Lifestyle

Covid jab for kids: Parents worry about long-term risks, responsibility

Technology

YouTube mobile gets animated loading screen inspired by Android TV

News

Shah Rukh Khan begins Kashmir shoot for ‘Dunki’

Lyrics

Chatrapathi – Bareilly Ke Bazaar Song Lyrics starring  Sreenivas Bellamkonda, Nushrratt Bharuccha

News

Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara

Sports

Sharjah Stadium names stand after Sachin Tendulkar

Health & Lifestyle

Odisha reports 542 new Covid cases; one death

Technology

US begins planning for 6G rollout

Sports

Haaland breaks Salah's 38-game Premier League goals record

Health & Lifestyle

K'taka logs 537 fresh Covid-19 cases

Sports

IOA warns Handball, Taekwondo associations of action over lapses in governance

Technology

Adobe expands India footprint, opens new office to host 2K employees

Health & Lifestyle

DU to launch 'Panchang' on April 28 to disseminate ancient Indian knowledge

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Suyash is an amazing talent, he's a guy of the future', Varun Chakravarthy praises young KKR leg-spinner

Technology

EU warns Twitter over spreading disinformation, favouring Kremlin agenda

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US