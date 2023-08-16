scorecardresearch
Arch-rivals Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam unite for stunt in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Archana Gautam and actor Shiv Thakare have cultivated one of TV's most enduring rivalries, a feud that has persisted since their stint on 'Bigg Boss 16'.

By Agency News Desk
Actress and politician Archana Gautam and actor Shiv Thakare have cultivated one of television’s most enduring rivalries, a feud that has persisted since their stint on ‘Bigg Boss 16′. The clash between these two personalities has evolved into a legendary showdown, capturing viewers’ attention with its explosive dynamics.

Adding to the adventure quotient, a first-time spectacle unfolds as two major rivals Archana and Shiv have joined forces for the daring stunt titled ‘Watery grave – Croc transfer’ in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

Shiv on performing stunt with Archana said: “As a contestant on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Archana has proven her skills excellently, and I’m completely comfortable performing any stunt alongside her. Moreover, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is fundamentally a stunt-oriented show, where only one’s performance truly counts. We’ve approached each challenge with unwavering dedication, channelling all our efforts into performing to the best of our abilities.”

Under the guidance of action maestro Rohit Shetty, this jungle-themed season introduces an eccentric level of danger.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

Archana was a part of 2017 film ‘Haseena Parkar’, starring Shraddha Kapoor. While, Shiv also had a special appearance in ‘MTV Roadies’ Season 20.

