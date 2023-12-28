Friday, December 29, 2023
Ashutosh Kulkarni’s New Year resolution is to invest in himself, learn new skills

Ashutosh Kulkarni said that his focus in 2024 will be on self-improvement with more time invested into upskilling and maintaining a healthier lifestyle.

Actor Ashutosh Kulkarni, who essays the role of Krishna Bihari Vajpayee in the television show ‘Atal’, has shared his New Year resolution. The actor said that his focus in 2024 will be on self-improvement with more time invested into upskilling and maintaining a healthier lifestyle.

“In 2024, I will dedicate more time to self-improvement. It will include learning new skills, reading daily, exercising regularly, and maintaining a healthy and balanced diet. By investing in myself, I aim to become a more well-rounded individual personally and professionally,” he said.

Earlier, Ashutosh shared his favourite winter snack, and said how he seeks solace in vada pav, pakoras, poha and tea.

Talking about the winter cravings, Ashutosh said: “Embracing the enchantment of Pune or Mumbai, the winter season never fails to ignite a spark of excitement within me. The winter season never fails to kindle a sense of exhilaration within me. The entire region undergoes a breathtaking metamorphosis as cold breezes dance among the lush foliage.”

‘Atal’ chronicles the life of the former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The show airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

