scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Asit Kumarr Modi has started the casting for ‘Daya ben’ character

Asit Kumarr Modi, producer of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' said that he is set to bring the lovable character of Daya ben once again on the show

By Agency News Desk
Asit Kumarr Modi has started the casting for 'Daya ben' character
Asit Kumarr Modi and Disha Vakani of TMKOC

Asit Modi, producer of ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ has said that he is set to bring the lovable character of Daya ben once again on the show however, it may not be Disha Vakani as he says the casting of the character has begun.  

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta in Chitralekha magazine.

It first premiered on July 28, 2008.

The show revolves around characters Jethalal Gada, his wife Daya ben, Champak Lal Gada, Tappu, Tarak Mehta, Anjali Mehta and others residing in the society of Gokuldham.

Talking about the return of Disha Vakani as the iconic Daya ben, Asit said: “We were not committed that Disha Vakani will come. I keep myself positive and keep my fingers crossed. But I have not told anyone that she will come.”

He gave a positive answer to bring the character of Daya Ben back.

“We will definitely bring back Daya’s character. The characters are different. Disha is the performer of that character, and she was having immense love from the audience. So to think positive is nothing bad,” he added.

“Whatever may happen we don’t know. If she is coming, it’s good, because she is also busy with her two kids and family life. But we will bring Daya characters in the near future,” Asit added.

The producer said that there is no bitterness be it financial or personal with Disha.

“She is busy with her family life, there is no other reason, any financial reason or any kind of reason. She is like my sister,” added the producer, whose show holds the Guinness World Record for the longest-running Indian daily sitcom on television by episode count.

Has he started auditioning for the character?

“We have started the casting and we are bringing the character soon. It’s a big challenge, it’s not so easy. Daya is a special character, and it is difficult to replace. but we have to accept the challenge. Show must go on… We will try our level best, will work hard, we are positive, that whatever will happen, it will be best.”

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Discover the rise of Jagrut Awatramani: Unveiling the man behind the camera and the success story of the iconic ‘Rebel’ brand
Next article
Sunny Leone: Anurag Kashyap has ability to see people in different way
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Just 1 alcoholic drink daily can raise risk of high blood pressure: Study

News

Kartik Aaryan exudes pride as he dons 'India' blazer in 'Chandu Champion' first look

Sports

Ashes 2023: England will get better, tweak things along the way, says Ponting

Technology

Vanguard slashes Bhavish-run Ola’s valuation by 52% at $3.5 bn: Report

Technology

Meta may launch AI-powered 'personas' next month

Sports

'Keeping my fingers crossed that Jassi doesn't get injured again', says Harbhajan on Bumrah's return for Ireland T20Is

Technology

Billionaire Jack Ma invests in fishery & agriculture startup

Technology

Short video app Chingari crosses 100 mn downloads on Google Play store

Technology

Online gamers from small towns seek withdrawal of 'punitive' 28% GST

News

Kangana Ranaut wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film

News

Prem on working with Vipul Amrutlal Shah: Made me feel like a star

News

For Vidisha Srivastava, quality matters more than quantity when it comes to friendship

News

Life comes full circle for Raftaar as he makes acting debut with comedy series 'Bajao'

Technology

Nintendo to launch next-gen console in 2024: Report

News

Cardi B mocked after microphone incident as her voice kept singing in background

Sports

Ashes 2023: Michael Vaughan believes Ben Stokes ‘will go down as England’s greatest ever captain’

News

Prabhas take fight to global mafia in 'Salaar: Part 1', exploring international boundaries

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Mahesh Bhatt reveals Pooja Bhatt ran the house in struggling days

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US