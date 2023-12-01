‘Atal’ first episode to present early childhood of the statesman

The first episode of the upcoming television show ‘Atal’ is set to premiere on December 5, and will present the early childhood of Atal, the cultural values instilled into him by his family, his discomfort with the unfair treatment under British rule, and his stand against injustice.

The show chronicles the life of the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Talking about the upcoming track, Ashutosh Kulkarni, who essays the role of Krishna Vajpayee — the father of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, shared that the episode delves into Atal’s birth during Christmas festivities, highlighting his family’s obstacles due to a British officer and Tomar (Mahmood Hashmi) obstructing their journey to the hospital. As Atal (Vyom Thakkar) grows up, his family instils the significance of cultural values and heritage in him.

The actor said: “His defiance against the erasure of cultural symbols at school and his discomfort with the unfair treatment of those under British rule showcase his growing awareness and dissent. Witnessing the brutal oppression of villagers by British officers further strengthens his resolve to stand against injustice. Atal’s pursuit for understanding leads him to Bhagat Singh’s story, which deeply impacts him.”

The impending execution of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru disturbs Atal profoundly. Despite opposition, he aims to pay homage to these martyrs.

Ashutosh further mentioned, “The climax builds as Atal’s family confronts Tomar’s intimidation tactics, displaying their unwavering support for freedom fighters despite the risks posed by the British authorities. This confrontation highlights their resilience and determination to stand against oppression and honour the sacrifices made for India’s freedom.”

‘Atal’ will premiere on December 5 on &TV.