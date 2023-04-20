scorecardresearch
Benaf Dadachandji plays a perfectionist boss in 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang'

Benaf Dadachandji feels the title 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' rightfully explains that if one works hard and follows their dreams, then everything is achievable

‘Baa Bahoo aur Baby’ actress Benaf Dadachandji feels the title of her show ‘Sapnon Ki Chhalaang’ rightfully explains the truth that if one works hard and follows their dreams, then everything is achievable. She plays an interesting character in the show.

“So, I’m playing Priyal Radhika and the boss to all the trainees. She is also someone who has come from a small town and has made it in the big city. She is a no nonsense kind of a woman, hard working, motivated and very driven. Priyal expects nothing but the best from her trainees. Her world revolves around her work,” she said.

Benaf said that she too is a perfectionist like Priyal. She spoke about the similarities and differences.

“Like her, I am very passionate about my work and like my things done on time. The only difference between us is that she is very knowledgeable about coding and technology and I’m far from it.”

She continued about how she prepared to play the part: “I watched a lot of videos of people from the corporate world, studied their body language, the ease with which they get their point across without raising their voices. I’ve taken cues from friends and family who are from that world to build my character.”

The actor takes her fans’ opinions very seriously. “I want to deliver the best to them. So what they tell me at times helps me do better. Also, I am my biggest critic as I’m constantly working on evolving my craft,” she added.

Regarding the best thing about being part of showbiz, Benaf said: “The best thing is that you get to play so many different characters and touch the hearts of millions and become a part of their life and family.”

