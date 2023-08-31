Amitabh Bachchan’s word for those who possess gun with without a license: ‘You are breaking the Iaw’

Known to champion several social causes, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, while cautioning people against having guns without license, insisted on the need to procure a license for the same. In the episode 13th of the ‘Rishtey Special’ week, the host of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ season 15, Big B welcomed Varun Kesarwani from Ayodhya, UP, the rollover contestant to the hot seat.

Talking to the contestant, the ‘Paa’ fame actor asked: “Do your parents live with you or in Ayodhya?”

Varun replied: “Sir, my parents live in Ayodhya. My ancestral house is there and we have a joint family. We own a business of arms and ammunition. That has been our family business for the last 80 years.”

“Like all fathers, mine was farsighted too. He realised that he should not, involve me in the business. So, he decided to send me out of town for further education. In today’s date, procuring an arms license in India is hard. I think it’s right in a way,” shared Varun.

He went on: “Sir, there was a time it had its pros, which I’d like to tell you about. My parents had a love marriage too. When marriages took place back then, a lot of armed men accompanied the wedding procession. It was like getting married into a family that owned guns. This was in trend back in the day. It was a status symbol then which it no longer is. Not a downfall.”

“But the world is changing. As we’ve witnessed in the US, such painful incidents are happening with primary school kids every other day. I would say this is a good step by our government,” said Varun.

Speaking on the same, the 80-year-old actor said: “You said a wonderful thing, Varun. Not only is it a dangerous weapon, but it’s detrimental to society as well. Th all the viewers watching the show, if you have a gun for which you do not have a license, you are breaking the Iaw. Procure a license quickly and declare your weapon.”

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ airs on Sony.