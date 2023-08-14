'Bigg Boss 11' alum Puneesh Sharma says industry has not been nice to me

‘Bigg Boss 11’ contestant Puneesh Sharma is marking his return after a two-year hiatus, determined to reclaim the limelight. Despite his earlier fame, Puneesh found himself sidelined by the industry, which left him without any opportunities.

Disheartened by the lack of work, he has established his production house, ‘Volume Up’. Now, he’s making his return to the screen through his music video ‘Haara Nahi’.

Reflecting on his journey after the ‘Bigg Boss 11’ stint, Puneesh told IANS: “The industry has not been nice to me at all, especially the Colors Team and the Endemol team. They weren’t kind and never gave me any work. Unlike Zee and Star, who gave me work, Colors didn’t. I’m a product of Colors, they made me, but despite being the finalist of Bigg Boss 11, they never gave me any work. Their rival channels gave me opportunities, but not them.”

He added, “I’m not sure if I upset someone on the core committee or if I haven’t been able to make a good impression, which is why they haven’t given me work. Either I’m being excluded from work opportunities, while other channels considered me, or it’s only Colors, the channel that was instrumental in my journey, that hasn’t given me any work. Thik Hai, Chalega! Now I don’t ask anyone for work, I create work for myself.”

The teaser of ‘Haara Nahi’ gives us a sneak peek into the journey of Puneesh’s character. It shows Puneesh as a tough rockstar who confronts challenges with determination. The lyrics, ‘Waise Kabhi, Sab Kuch Khoya Nahi’, reflect life’s ups and downs. The song reminds us of our inner strength when facing tough times.

‘Haara Nahi’ combines modern rock music with motivation, directed and sung by Manas Abhiram, it is set to release on Volume Up’s YouTube Channel on August 17.

Puneesh is a businessman from Delhi, and his journey in the entertainment industry started in 2009 when he won the show ‘Sarkaar Ki Duniya’.