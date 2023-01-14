Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, all the contestants gather in the living room and Bigg Boss reveals that this is happening for the first time and says that Abdu Rozik is eliminated from the show.

Abdu walks out towards the door and shouts “Guys I love you” and walks out of the show. Shiv Thakare, Mc Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan were seen crying after Abdu left the house abruptly.

One user tweeted, “One of the purest bonds being evolved from the start and getting build, I have ever seen is #ShiBdu Purity- unconditional- softies Will miss them to the core 😭 All heart”

Another user tweeted, “The bonding started from first day. From calling him Abdul to Abdu and becoming elo’s Abdya and pandya their journey was full on masti , happiness and sometimes sadness too and now this💔🥺 ShivThakare #AbduRozik #BiggBoss16 #ShiBdu”