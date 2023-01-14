scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

Abdu Rozik is eliminated from Bigg Boss 16. Shiv Thakare cries his heart out

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 After Abdu Rozik elimination Shiv Thakare get emotional pic courtesy twitter
Bigg Boss 16 After Abdu Rozik elimination Shiv Thakare get emotional pic courtesy twitter

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, all the contestants gather in the living room and Bigg Boss reveals that this is happening for the first time and says that Abdu Rozik is eliminated from the show.

Abdu walks out towards the door and shouts “Guys I love you” and walks out of the show. Shiv Thakare, Mc Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan were seen crying after Abdu left the house abruptly.

One user tweeted, “One of the purest bonds being evolved from the start and getting build, I have ever seen is #ShiBdu Purity- unconditional- softies Will miss them to the core 😭 All heart”

Another user tweeted, “The bonding started from first day. From calling him Abdul to Abdu and becoming elo’s Abdya and pandya their journey was full on masti , happiness and sometimes sadness too and now this💔🥺 ShivThakare #AbduRozik #BiggBoss16 #ShiBdu”

Previous article
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 
Next article
US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

Sports

National shooting trials: Akhil, Esha and Sarabjot emerge as winners

Sports

Prithvi Shaw earns India call-up for New Zealand T20Is; Rahul, Axar unavailable

Sports

Surya, Ishan picked in India's squad for first two Australia Tests; injured Bumrah, Pant miss out

Health & Lifestyle

China may be seeing around 10 mn Covid reinfections on top of 900 mn infections

Health & Lifestyle

Chinese flock to Hong Kong, Macau to get private Covid booster shots

Sports

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on 24×7 external oxygen after contracting Covid

Sports

Hockey World: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain

Sports

Hockey World Cup: India begin campaign with 2-0 win over Spain (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

How effective is smog tower as AQI deteriorates in Delhi?

Technology

CCI order strikes a blow to accelerating digital adoption in India: Google

Sports

Adelaide International 2: Kwon shocks Draper to book final berth

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US