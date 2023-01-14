Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, host Salman Khan arrived on the show for the Shukrawar Ka Vaar. We saw the contestants enjoy the festival of Lohri with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya. Before the episode ended Salman Khan also revealed that Sreejita De who came back as a wildcard contestant in the show is evicted from the house on Friday, January 13th.

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, all the contestants gather in the living room and Bigg Boss reveals that this is happening for the first time and says that Abdu Rozik is eliminated from the show. Everyone gets shocked and emotional after hearing Bigg Boss’s announcement.

Abdu walks out towards the door and shouts “Guys I love you” and walks out of the show. Shiv Thakare, Mc Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sajid Khan were seen crying after Abdu left the house abruptly.

We see Nimrit, Shiv and MC Stan hugging together and crying after Abdu left the house.

Check out Abdu Rozik to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 16 below:

Those who call them mandli❗❗❗. Just want to mention i would like to be in mandli becoz they all take stand for there people on their breakdown.❤



This is called family yaar.

Jisse jo bolna hai bolo🤣#SumbulTouqeerKhan #ShivThakare #NimritKaurAlhuwalia #MCStan #AbduRozik pic.twitter.com/sXpKzOxVi5 — Sriya (@SriyaGhosh2) January 14, 2023