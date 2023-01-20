Bigg Boss 16: Fans are impressed with Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she shows the level of maturity at this age

Bigg Boss 16 has been a tough ride for Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The Imlie actress had to deal with a fake obsession with Shalin Bhanot angle for a long time. It reached such a level that her father had to come on the show.

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul and Nimrit are having a conversation about women empowement. Sumbul says, “Women Empowerment and feminism yeh sab duniya bhar bahar karte hain to phir yeh kyun karte ho ladke hokar ladki par haath uthaayi”. Yeh kaahe ka women empowerment hain.

One user tweeted, ” Only girl in that #BB16 house who WALKS THE TALK She may talk less but those less words gives such thunderous impact than hours of meaningless screeching & gyaan ! The level of maturity this girl holds is unfathomable SumbulTouqeerKhan , the true powerhouse