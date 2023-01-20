scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 16: Fans are impressed with Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she shows the level of maturity at this age

Bigg Boss 16 has been a tough ride for Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Bigg Boss 16 Fans are impressed with Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she shows the level of maturity at this age pic courtesy twitter
Bigg Boss 16 Fans are impressed with Sumbul Touqeer Khan as she shows the level of maturity at this age pic courtesy twitter

Bigg Boss 16 has been a tough ride for Sumbul Touqeer Khan. The Imlie actress had to deal with a fake obsession with Shalin Bhanot angle for a long time. It reached such a level that her father had to come on the show.

In yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul and Nimrit are having a conversation about women empowement. Sumbul says, “Women Empowerment and feminism yeh sab duniya bhar bahar karte hain to phir yeh kyun karte ho ladke hokar ladki par haath uthaayi”. Yeh kaahe ka women empowerment hain.

One user tweeted, ” Only girl in that #BB16 house who WALKS THE TALK She may talk less but those less words gives such thunderous impact than hours of meaningless screeching & gyaan ! The level of maturity this girl holds is unfathomable SumbulTouqeerKhan , the true powerhouse

Previous article
Vh1 Supersonic 2023 promises a stellar line-up
Next article
Job cuts deepen at chip-maker Intel, set to be completed by Jan 31
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IOA forms seven-member panel to probe sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief

News

NTR Jr named in ‘USA Today’ Oscar prediction list for best actor

Sports

Indian National Car Racing Championship: Sohil Shah, Sandeep Kumar claim pole position

Sports

Manika Batra fights her way into WTT Contender semis

Sports

Dynamix Achievers beat Madon Polo to claim Silver Stick Cup

Sports

ILT20: Preparing well, sticking to the plans key for Bravo as MI Emirates face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

News

Rishab Shetty attends Bhoota Kola festival, thanks Daiva for ‘Kantara’ success

Sports

Aniket Sawant takes top honours in PGTI Pre-Qualifying I as 25 players qualify for final stage

News

Satinder Sartaaj opens up about his acting debut in 'The Black Prince'

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia clinch quarters berth with 9-2 win over South Africa, France hold Argentina 5-5

Sports

Australian Open: Classy Korda upsets Medvedev for third-round win

News

Supreme Court protects filmmaker Leena Manimekalai from arrest over goddess Kaali poster

Sports

BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee

News

Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

News

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable

News

Jennifer Lopez was reluctant to star in 'Shotgun Wedding'

News

'MasterChef India' contestant Suvarna picked up cooking watching shows

Sports

India Open 2023: Vitidsarn upsets Loh Kean Yew to reach semis; Yamaguchi, An Se-Young also advance

News

Amitabh Bachchan meets Ronaldo, Messi before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI match, netizens go crazy

News

Javed Akhtar: ‘Boycott Bollywood’ won’t help, we are a nation of ‘Movie Bhakts’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US