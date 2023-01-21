Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan bashes Tina Datta for making cheap claims about Shalin Bhanot; cries inconsolably saying she is done with justifications

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will confront both Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta in the Weekend Ka Vaar where he will ask some major questions to Tina and she will break down in tears.

In the promo we see, Salman Khan comes for the Weekend ka Vaar episode and confronts Tina for talking ill about Shalin with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. He uses the exact words, “Shalin had demanded cheap stuff from me before entering the house. You kept all this in your heart for 15 weeks till things were good with Shalin, now you are revealing all this because things are not right with him?”

Tina denies it, Salman says, “Aur koi limit rakhi aapne?” Listening to this Tina starts crying and says that she wants to go home. She is done giving justifications and clarifications to everyone from the past three weeks. She cannot take all this anymore.

Tina goes to the room and cries inconsolably, demanding Bigg Boss to let her go, Tina says, “Usne provoke kiya, maine bola so sab Tina hi galat hai”

