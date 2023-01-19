‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma try to instigate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia against Shiv

Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma will be trying their level best to instigate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia against her friend Shiv Thakare.

Shiv and Nimrit will be pitted against each other to grab captaincy position and earn the position in the Ticket To Finale Week.

A promo shared by the channel shows Soundarya telling Nimrit to think about how Shiv took Priyanka Choudhary and MC Stan’s names as deserving candidates for the captain. Shalin also does the same and tells her to see who is actually on her side.

Nimrit confronts Shiv: “You took Priyanka’s name. That Priyanka and Tina, who have been trying to break our group.”

Shiv expresses his disappointment to Stan saying that Nimrit is upset and emotional but is bonding with Shalin.

Nimrit later tells Soundarya, “Everything is just for 150 cameras. What is even real. If I say in Stan’s words, ‘Allah unhe kamiyabi de’.”