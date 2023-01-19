scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma try to instigate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia against Shiv

Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma will be trying their level best to instigate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia against her friend Shiv Thakare.

By News Bureau

Shalin Bhanot and Soundarya Sharma will be trying their level best to instigate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia against her friend Shiv Thakare.

Shiv and Nimrit will be pitted against each other to grab captaincy position and earn the position in the Ticket To Finale Week.

A promo shared by the channel shows Soundarya telling Nimrit to think about how Shiv took Priyanka Choudhary and MC Stan’s names as deserving candidates for the captain. Shalin also does the same and tells her to see who is actually on her side.

Nimrit confronts Shiv: “You took Priyanka’s name. That Priyanka and Tina, who have been trying to break our group.”

Shiv expresses his disappointment to Stan saying that Nimrit is upset and emotional but is bonding with Shalin.

Nimrit later tells Soundarya, “Everything is just for 150 cameras. What is even real. If I say in Stan’s words, ‘Allah unhe kamiyabi de’.”

Previous article
Australian Open: Sabalenka eases past Rogers to reach third round
Next article
Antoine Fuqua to direct biopic on Michael Jackson, set to begin shooting this year
This May Also Interest You
News

Drake's hairstyle inspires Rohit Suchanti for his new look

News

Abhishek Nigam gives new twist to his character in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha 2'

News

Abhishek Nigam gives new twist to his character in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha 2'

News

Pankaj Tripathi wraps up shoot of investigative drama 'Father'

News

Pankaj Tripathi wraps up shoot of investigative drama 'Father'

Sports

1st ODI: Gill has settled the debate on opening slot in ODIs, says Aakash Chopra

Technology

I'm on visa, have limited time: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

News

Joy Mukherjee’s son, Sujoy Mukherjee to make directorial debut with Kalpvriksh’

News

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan taunts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saying, “I don’t find you all better than Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia”

Technology

NASA, Boeing working on more fuel-efficient aircraft design

News

Ishwak Singh says right look adds X factor and in 'Berlin' they have that

Sports

Making 208 out of 350 is an outstanding effort: Jaffer lavishes praise on Gill for outstanding knock against NZ

Technology

Elon Musk stands to lose billions over 2018 Tesla tweets in US trial

Technology

Email marketing leader Mailchimp hacked, customers' data exposed

News

James Cameron says watching ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on phone is bad, but not because of screen size

News

Hansika Motwani's wedding documentary 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama' first look revealed

News

Antoine Fuqua to direct biopic on Michael Jackson, set to begin shooting this year

Sports

Australian Open: Sabalenka eases past Rogers to reach third round

Technology

Amazon faces over $60K penalty for unsafe warehouse work conditions

Health & Lifestyle

Undergraduate dies of severe cardiac arrest at Gujarat college

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US