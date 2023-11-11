scorecardresearch
'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara Chopra seeks validation from others, says Salman Khan

After weeks of being favoured, Mannara Chopra has finally received some words of wisdom from show’s host Salman Khan, who seemed to have previously given a pass to her behaviour.

'Bigg Boss 17' Mannara Chopra seeks validation from others, says Salman Khan-pic courtesy news agency
In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will be seen schooling Mannara going by a promo shared by the channel.

The promo begins with Salman telling Mannara: “Weather bureau ki forecast aayi hai ki sailaab aane wala hai. Toh humaare kuch bolne se pahele sailaab baha do.”

He then added: “Aap confidently confront karne ke jagah ek validation dhoondte ho. Ki mai sahi hun ya galat. Mudda humaara nahi mudda hai aapka hai, shikaayetein aapki hai…”

“Toh Mannara shuru kijiye humko aapki mooh zabaani sunna hai ke kya ho raha aapke saath. Sabke baare main dikh raha hai lekin humko kuch samajh main nahi aa raha hai …. Humko kuch clearly nahi dikh raha hai.”

