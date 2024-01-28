HomeTVNews‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Faruqui roasts Samarth Jurel, calls him ‘spot boy’

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Munawar Faruqui roasts Samarth Jurel, calls him ‘spot boy’

On the grand finale, a roast face-off took place between Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel
Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel_pic courtesy news agency

On the grand finale, a roast face-off took place between Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel.

Munawar said that Samarth and his current girlfriend met on a set of a show he then added that the ‘spot boy’ got very lucky.

Samarth took a dig at Munawar claiming that a new phone has come in the market called ‘Munawar 5G’, where a person can talk to 5 people at one time. The joke was on how Munawar had been talking to several women on Instagram.

Replying to that, Munawar said that Samarth has given several calls to Isha, but the first call was taken by Isha’s ex boyfriend and finalist Abhishek Kumar.

He then went on to take a dig at the slap incident between Samarth and Abhishek.

Munawar said that Samarth used to steal and have everyone’s food in the show, but he then had something which the entire nation saw.

Previous article
Hayden Panettiere wants to make an album
Next article
IND v ENG: Poor batting in second innings, missed chances reason for defeat in first Test, says Rohit Sharma
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In