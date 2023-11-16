scorecardresearch
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Alizeh to share stage with uncle Salman Khan on ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

By Agency News Desk

In the upcoming episode of ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, team ‘Farrey’ will be seen promoting their film on the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’. Alizeh, niece of Salman Khan, will be joining the superstar on stage along with Sahil Mehta, Prasanna Bisht and Zeyn Shaw. MC Stan, who won the previous season of the televised version of the show too will be there.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode will also have the team of ‘Khichadi 2’ tickling the funny bone of all housemates. J.D. Majethia, Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak and Rajiv Mehta too will be present.

This week the nomination task took place and Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, and Anurag Dobhal got maximum votes. However, no eviction will be taking place this week.

