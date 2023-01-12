scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Abeer Singh Godhwani shares challenges of joining cast of a show mid-way

By News Bureau

‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?’ actor Abeer Singh Godhwani has joined the cast of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as Kairav. He is happy to be a part of the show but also added that there is a pressure of joining it mid-way.

He shared: “Personally I was feeling the pressure before entering the show, but Rajan ji, our director, and the whole cast and crew made me feel so relaxed that I already feel at home now. Everyone is truly supportive and encouraging. Everyone is calling me the new hottie in the house. I was wondering how the audience would react to the leap and to me as Kairav, but they welcomed me with open arms.”

He further added that his family always watched it but he never followed the drama religiously.

“I have not followed the show as sincerely as my family has in the past, but yes I have caught up with the previous episodes. I like the way everyone has their own colour and story in the show,” he said.

“There are so many lives but all of them are interrelated and are always giving an amazing message to the audience as well through their own ups and downs,” he added.

Abeer shared further that he tries to relate with the entire team of the show. “Everyone is a catalyst – the writers, the director, the creatives, and the actors too. And on my part, I try to relate to and feel the character’s traits and his thought process, etc.” he said.

The actor said that the audience is loving the new twist in the show and added: “How everyone has evolved post the leap and how they are all going to reconnect again, it is very interesting.”

Previous article
Prince Harry's 'Spare' sells record 1.43 mn copies on Day 1, sets record
Next article
Marathon running is not easy, says sprint great Yohan Blake
This May Also Interest You
News

Kim 'hates' Kanye West's new wife, shares cryptic quotes

News

Morgan Freeman joins Taylor Sheridan's CIA drama 'Lioness'

News

Jamie Lee Curtis to skip Critics Choice Awards after testing Covid positive

Sports

Prithvi Shaw shares congratulatory messages after long-awaited India call-up

News

'Elvis' star Austin Butler, director Baz Luhrmann honour Lisa Marie Presley

Technology

Musk to reveal Twitter code as users unable to login via 3rd party apps

Technology

Vodafone plans hundreds of job cuts, biggest in 5 years: Report

Sports

Ignored for India Test tour, Adam Zampa looking forward to ODI World Cup

Sports

Serie A: Napoli hand Juventus 5-1 thrashing, remain on top

Technology

LG recalling 56,700 Smart TVs over serious tip over, entrapment risks

Technology

US, Japan sign pact at NASA HQ to explore deep space

News

Bigg Boss 16: After Abdu Rozik’s elimination, Shiv Thakare get emotional; Fans says they will miss ShiBdu bond

News

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to get eliminated; Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan can’t stop crying 

Health & Lifestyle

US health agencies see possible link between Pfizer's updated Covid-19 shot, strokes

Technology

Canada launches national quantum strategy

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron new subvariant accounts for 43% new Covid cases in US

Sports

ILT20: Skipper Powell leads Dubai Capitals to thumping 73-run win in tournament opener

Health & Lifestyle

Rajasthan becomes first state to implement policy for blindness control

Sports

ILT20: We believe in high level of performance at MI franchise even in pressure, says Pollard

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC end their ten-game winless streak, dent East Bengal FC's playoff hopes

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US