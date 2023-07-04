scorecardresearch
Ekta Kapoor tore Smriti Irani’s contract days before hiring her for ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii’

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor shared that she tore actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani's contract, days before hiring her to play the iconic role of Tulsi Virani in the soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii'.

As she was celebrating 23 years of the popular show, Ekta took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the show. She also talked about tearing Smriti Irani’s contract after looking at her tape recording for a different show.

Sharing the credit song for her popular TV show, Ekta wrote on Instagram, “Year 1994. I’m sitting in my friend Shabina’s house and pandit Janardan sees me and tells me I will have my own company. I tell him ‘I’m planning to start in August’ and he says ‘All will be good but wait for your 25th year that’s when you will make a show that people will watch like they used to watch Ramayan and Mahabharata on Doordarshan’ (his exact words).

“I say ‘I don’t think I can make a mythological show so good but let’s see’. Year 2000 six years have passed since HUM PAANCH and I’m asking Sameer sir @sameern to give me a drama as my South Indian drama is doing well and the Hindi channel should see it. He says yes.”

Ekta further wrote, “The same year – March 2000, I cast a new girl for an important role but on seeing her on tape I tear her contract only to sign as her as a lead on a spring day in March it also happens to be her birthday @smritiiraniofficial.”

Ekta concluded her post with a sharing detail about a film announcement.

“Year 2023 July it’s guru Purnima and I look at my son and think ‘Khelne Wale Baith Ke Dekhenge ..Naye Khiladi Khel Yeh Khelenge..Rishton Ka Rang Badla…Naaton Ka Dhang Badla…Aaina Phir Bhi Wahi…never rung truer as in two hours I announce my first pan india film . It’s time to say THANKU EVERYONE and happy GURUPURNIMA LEARNT FROM LIFE N MY VIEWERS HAPPY 23 to #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi.”

